FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

Sam Turner
14th Apr 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
A Dalby man will face court after he reversed his car into a shopfront while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident unfolded at a block of shops at the corner of Drayton Street and Myall Street about 8.15pm on April 10.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it will be alleged the man was in his vehicle in the car park, when he reversed into the business' front entrance.

The 43-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without due care and attention.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 27.

