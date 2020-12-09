Man allegedly shot fireworks into vacant lot, causes fire

A Kingaroy man will face court after setting off illegal fireworks. Photo/File

A KINGAROY man will face court after he allegedly fired a firework into a nearby vacant lot causing a fire.

On Saturday December 5 at 7pm police were called to an Oasis Street address after a report of a fire started by fireworks.

Police investigations identified a 33-year-old Kingaroy man had been using fireworks when one landed in a vacant lot causing a fire that damaged neighbouring fencing.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4, charged with unlawfully possessing explosives, unlawfully using explosives and endangering property by fire.