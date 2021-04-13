Man allegedly threatens police with knives in Nanango siege

A Nanango man was charged after barricading himself in a property and threatening emergency services with large knives. File Photo.

A man is awaiting a court date in custody following a siege in South Nanango, where a man allegedly barricaded himself in a property before threatening police and an ambulance officer with two large knives.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to Behs Road in South Nanango at 12.15pm on Thursday (April 8) for a welfare check.

The 27-year-old man became upset and allegedly barricaded himself inside the house.

Nanango officer-in-charge Brett Smith said police will allege the man threatened officers with two large knives, making stabbing motions toward them and threatening to kill them.

With the help of negotiators, the man came out of the house after about an hour and a half and was arrested.

He was charged with three counts of serious assault against police while armed or pretending to be armed with a weapon, serious assault against a person performing their lawful duty, and obstructing police.

He is remanded in custody to face court on May 31.

