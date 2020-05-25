Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Lifelight airlifts man and child from buggy accident
News

Man and child airlifted after dune buggy rollover

25th May 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and a young teenager have been airlifted to hospital after they were both injured in a dune buggy accident on Sunday afternoon.

The pair was reportedly riding in the vehicle, which rolled over several times on a property in the Western Downs region.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident at about 2.30pm, landing at a nearby airport.

The aeromedical crew were met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers, who had treated the patients at the scene, before transporting them to the chopper by road.

A man aged in his forties and a high school-aged child were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with serious injuries, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

toowoomba accident western downs accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett theft victim speaks out

        premium_icon South Burnett theft victim speaks out

        News This South Burnett mum says when it comes to these pesky thieves, she doesn’t care about the cash.

        • 25th May 2020 8:30 AM
        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Cherbourg’s new nurse block ‘in case of coronavirus’

        premium_icon Cherbourg’s new nurse block ‘in case of coronavirus’

        News ‘We feel that when the virus does come to Cherbourg we’ll have a lot of people that...