Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Jacob Miley, Jeremy Pierce
23rd Apr 2021 3:06 PM
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a Gold Coast apartment tower.

A crime scene has been established at the Sapphire at The Broadwater apartment building at Labrador after the discovery of a 53-year-old man's dead body on Friday morning.

A 48-year-old woman's body was also found in the unit.

Her death is being treated as suspicious while initial investigations suggest the male's death was not suspicious.

Police were called to the unit around 10.20am and a crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.

Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.
Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.

A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Police investigations continue.

The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.

More to follow

 

Originally published as Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide

crime scene suspicious death

