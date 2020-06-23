Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Crime

Man armed with bat confronts kids on quad bikes

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating an incident at a Condon park where a man brandished a bat at two children after he watched them allegedly tear up grass on a quad bike.

Kirwan Police were called to the park last week where tensions rose between the boys' parents and the man who reportedly tried to take matters into his own hands.

The boys, aged 10, were allegedly riding quad bikes around an oval on Thursday and damaging the grass.

The man reportedly emerged from his nearby home armed with a bat and walked towards to the children.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said the man reached out grabbed one of the boys' shoulders.

He did not use the bat in the incident.

Snr-Sgt Brosnan said things became heated when more people arrived, but crews quickly dispersed the crowd.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit were investigating the incident.

Neither the children nor the man have been charged.

Originally published as Man armed with bat confronts kids on quads

More Stories

Show More
bat crime quad bikes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        • 23rd Jun 2020 10:07 AM
        Council sets aside funds for new flood warning signs

        premium_icon Council sets aside funds for new flood warning signs

        Council News Decision to fund project gets approval as councillors recalls scary personal...

        Council-owned block gets green light for fuel station

        premium_icon Council-owned block gets green light for fuel station

        Council News Councillors support decision despite concerns it could steer away buyers of a...

        New traineeships available at Tarong Power Station

        premium_icon New traineeships available at Tarong Power Station

        News Locals could kickstart their careers in the energy industry thanks to Stanwell’s...