ALLEGED CLEAN UP: Mundubbera police are still investigating a disturbance that occurred on Lyons St around midnight, August 16. Picture: File
Crime

Man armed with mop attempts to clean up street fight

Sam Turner
17th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
AN ALLEGED fight between eight men in Mundubbera’s main street was interrupted by one man brandishing a mop.

Mundubbera police investigated a disturbance in Lyons St around 12.30am August 16, where it’s alleged up to eight men were involved in a disturbance following a verbal argument earlier in the evening.

The matter is still under investigation, however it will be alleged a number of men may have armed themselves with weapons during the incident.

During the disturbance, it’s alleged one of the offenders brandished a mop in an attempt to defuse the argument.

Investigations are ongoing, however three men have already been issued with 12 month bans from a licensed premises in Mundubbera.

If the community has any information in relation to this, they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or call Mundubbera police on 4165 4211.

