Man armed with mop attempts to clean up street fight
AN ALLEGED fight between eight men in Mundubbera’s main street was interrupted by one man brandishing a mop.
Mundubbera police investigated a disturbance in Lyons St around 12.30am August 16, where it’s alleged up to eight men were involved in a disturbance following a verbal argument earlier in the evening.
The matter is still under investigation, however it will be alleged a number of men may have armed themselves with weapons during the incident.
During the disturbance, it’s alleged one of the offenders brandished a mop in an attempt to defuse the argument.
Investigations are ongoing, however three men have already been issued with 12 month bans from a licensed premises in Mundubbera.
If the community has any information in relation to this, they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or call Mundubbera police on 4165 4211.