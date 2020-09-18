Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police vehicles on scene at a reported fight in Kingaroy, September 18, 2020.
Police vehicles on scene at a reported fight in Kingaroy, September 18, 2020.
Breaking

Two arrested after fight breaks out at Kingaroy church

Holly Cormack
18th Sep 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM:

A QAS spokeswoman said two men have been transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition following the alleged assault.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, the fight broke out between a group of people outside the church at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people have since been taken into custody.

Earlier 3.30PM:

A MAN has been arrested after a fight broke out outside the Presbyterian Church at Kingaroy.

A witness told the South Burnett Times a man was intercepted by officers on the corner of Markwell Street and Kingaroy Street and taken into police custody.

The arrest was made following a reported fight between several men outside the church at about 3pm this afternoon.

It came as school students from the nearby Kingaroy State School were leaving class for the start of school holidays.

One lane of traffic was blocked off while police dealt with the matter.

More to come.

fights presbyterian church kingaroy qps
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

        Premium Content COURT: Wheelchair-bound man set up meth lab for personal use

        Crime AFTER a motorcycle accident left a man nearly quadriplegic, he turned to producing meth in a homemade laboratory to manage the pain and digestive issues, a Kingaroy...

        Burnett farmers gain water security with groundwater licence

        Premium Content Burnett farmers gain water security with groundwater licence

        Rural MORE than 50 farmers in the Central Burnett have secure groundwater licences for...

        NAMED: Qld’s most shocking animal abuse cases

        Premium Content NAMED: Qld’s most shocking animal abuse cases

        Crime Queensland’s most shocking animal cruelty cases have horrified