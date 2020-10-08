Man arrested after throwing water at Burnett police officers

A Cherbourg man has been fined following a large disturbance on a Cherbourg Street. (Picture: File)

A SIMPLE job for police turned terrifying when they were surrounded, pushed and had liquid thrown at them by a group of men following a brawl on a Cherbourg street.

Shane Cecil Dynevor pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting police at Cherbourg Magistrates Court.

The Cherbourg man was fined for assaulting police officers after they were called to the scene of a large disturbance with around 100 people on a Cherbourg Street.

On September 13, 2020 police were called to the disturbance where men were fighting on the street surrounded by approximately 100 people.

Police identified the man who instigated the fights and when attending an address to arrest him were greeted by agitated and angry men.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Barry Stevens said police were greatly outnumbered.

“When police attended the address to arrest the man who was instigating the fights, they were greeted by several men making racists and derogatory comments towards police,” Sen Sgt Stevens said.

“Police arrested one man before the defendant who was in the front yard began trying to intimidate police, holding a plastic bottle full of liquid.

“The defendant threw liquid over the police officers faces and torsos before yelling ‘you f-cking dogs, f-ck you c-nts, get out of my f-cking yard’.”

After being pushed by a number of other men police left the scene due to safety concerns.

Police returned to the address on September 14 and spoke to the defendant who was still being aggressive towards police.

Dynevors defence lawyer Alan Korobacz said his submissions would be in the range of fines.

“On that day there had been a fight on the street and one of the parties came onto his property and he gave him water. There was no problem there,” Mr Korobacz said.

“Police just walked onto the property, didn’t tell him why they had walked onto the property and the person who had been fighting voluntarily turned around and put his hands behind his back for police to handcuff him.

“Police walked onto his property without having the courtesy to say we are arresting this guy and as a result he became angry, said some unfortunate words and shook a water bottle, wetting police.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early plea of guilty and the fact the defendant has stayed largely out of trouble for some time.

Dynevor was convicted and fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.