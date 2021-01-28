Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
Crime

Driver busted with ‘wood dragging’ behind vehicle

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Jan 2021 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly drove along a road in Darwin with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police allegedly saw him travelling along Kirkland Rd with wood that was not properly secured, causing it to drag behind the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The man was arrested and taken to Palmerston Watch House, where he returned tested positive for drugs.

He was charged with three counts of drive disqualified and one count each of drive motor vehicle with prohibited drug in blood, drive motor vehicle with insecure load, drive unsafe motor vehicle and stealing.

He will face Darwin Local Court on February 9.

Originally published as Man arrested for driving with 'wood dragging' behind vehicle

crime dangerous driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed reef regulations may impact Burnett landowners

        Premium Content Proposed reef regulations may impact Burnett landowners

        Environment Local landowners are being urged to familiarise themselves with proposed reef regulations, which may impact North and South Burnett producers.

        • 28th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        Vet warns of rise in deadly cat disease in North Burnett

        Premium Content Vet warns of rise in deadly cat disease in North Burnett

        News A North Burnett vet is warning cat owners to be cautious of a rise in a life...

        Nanango man crashes car more than four times the limit

        Premium Content Nanango man crashes car more than four times the limit

        Crime A man will face court for an alleged high range drink drive after crashing his car...