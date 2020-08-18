Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
News

Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered a suspected fractured skull after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in Rockhampton early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Centrepoint Motor Inn, on George St, about 3am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man allegedly forced entry to a hotel room and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was taken from George St to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury and also an arm injury.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Policelink on 131444.

Community Newsletter SignUp

OTHER NEWS:

Tourist winched off CQ mountain after falling down rocks

Ambos attend science experiment scare at Gladstone school

REVEALED: What led to major Fitzroy River boat crash

alleged attacker metal barrockhampton motel
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assessing patients after Kingaroy shop crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assessing patients after Kingaroy shop crash

        News Emergency services rushed to reports a car had crashed into a structure on Haly Street.

        COURT LIST: Everyone facing Kingaroy District Court today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Everyone facing Kingaroy District Court today

        Crime THIRTEEN people will stand before the judge and jury today in Kingaroy District...

        LONG LIST: 45 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court

        Premium Content LONG LIST: 45 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court

        Crime There are the 45 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court today.

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations