Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

A man will await sentencing behind bars after police were called to a disturbance at a Gayndah property, subsequently uncovering drugs and drug utensils. File Photo.

A man will await sentencing behind bars after police were called to a disturbance at a Gayndah property, subsequently uncovering drugs and drug utensils. File Photo.

An alleged domestic violence offender will await sentencing behind bars after police were called to a disturbance at a Gayndah address last week, subsequently uncovering dangerous drugs.

Gayndah police officer-in-charge, senior sergeant Don Auld, said police arrived at the address after reports of a disturbance on December 29. After the alleged perpetrator fled the scene, officers allege they located 10 grams of cannabis, some chopped cannabis in a bowl, as well as a dried plant, and a bong.

The 36-year-old man was intercepted and arrested at Childers and was remanded in custody.

He will face Gayndah Magistrate Court on February 12, charged with breaching a domestic violence order, possessing drugs, possessing drug utensils, as well as a number of other existing charges.

The man was on bail for a previous offence at the time of his arrest.

Gayndah police have urged any victims to seek help as domestic violence incidents spike in the North Burnett region.

According to sergeant Auld, a mixture of stress-inducing factors associated with the Christmas period, including financial concerns and it being an emotional time of year, can contribute to an increase in reported cases.

“This doesn’t just include physical violence, but emotional abuse as well,” sergeant Auld said.

“If you’re experiencing domestic violence in Gayndah, please tell someone. You can contact the police or EDON Place,” he said.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES