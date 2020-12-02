Man bashed and bitten in violent Kingaroy home robbery

Three will face court following a violent attempted robbery at a Kingaroy address. File Photo.

Three will face court following a violent attempted robbery at a Kingaroy address. File Photo.

THREE men will face court following an attempted robbery at a Kingaroy address on Monday afternoon, November 30.

Police will allege three Kingaroy men, aged 29, 22 and 19-years old, attended the Avoca Street address, forced entry and demanded a vehicle and number plates from the 24-year-old victim.

Kingaroy police officer in charge senior sergeant Dave Tierney said the 29-year-old is alleged to have assaulted the victim, who received abrasions and bruising after being punched in the face and bitten on the upper left arm.

Police attended and arrested the three men at the scene.

The 29-year-old was subsequently charged with wilful damage, enter dwelling with intent, attempted robbery, common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The 22-year-old man was also charged with wilful damage, enter dwelling with intent, attempted robbery, common assault and assault occasioning bodily.

The 19-year-old was charged with enter dwelling with intent, attempted robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm.

All three men are due to face the Kingaroy Magistrates court February 1, 2021.