Child rapist has part of suspended sentence activated

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 4:57 PM
A MAN has been ordered to serve time behind bars after breaching his suspended sentence for a third time.

The man was sentenced in 2011 for rape and indecent treatment of a child.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court the man had "shown blatant disregard" for the suspended sentence.

Mr Cook said the current breaches included failing to report Instagram accounts, internet providers and also contravening a domestic violence order.

The man's barrister Nick Larter conceded it wasn't unjust to activate part of the man's sentence.

Mr Larter submitted to the court the breaching was the most serious example of offending.

"He hasn't used the account to have contact with children," he said.

He said it was important for his client to be home with his elderly parents so he could look after them.

Judge Leanne Clare told the man it must've been very had for the man's elderly mother, who was in the court room, to see him in court again.

Judge Clare said while it was unjust to activate the full 52 months the man had owing on his sentence, the persistent nature of breaching was concerning.

She said there was no evidence the man used the unreported Instagram accounts to access children or against them.

The man had 15 months of his suspended sentence activated and will be eligible for parole on June 27.

