Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fisherman suffers serious injury after being bitten by croc

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
4th May 2020 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has suffered serious injuries to his hand after he was bitten by a croc while fishing.

St John Ambulance officers were called to help the man just before 7pm last night after he was bitten on his right hand by a crocodile while fishing at Mandorah.

It is understood the man was fishing with his friend when the croc lunged out of the water and bit his hand, causing serious injuries.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injured man was unsure of the type of croc that bit him but paramedics believe it was a saltie due to the bite mark patterns.

The man was driven to Berry Springs by his mate and was met by paramedics and rushed to Royal Hospital.

The St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injuries sustained to his hand and fingers required surgery.

Originally published as Man bitten by croc while fishing at Mandorah

More Stories

crocodile attacks crocodiles editors picks fishing salties

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        premium_icon READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        Community Organisers adapt to pandemic by hosting event in a new capacity this year.

        FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

        Business After servicing the region for the past 25 years, South Burnett Hire and Sales is...

        LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

        premium_icon LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

        News Here are all the South Burnett businesses who have kept their doors open despite...

        PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        premium_icon PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        Crime Rowdy crowd shows “blatant disrespect” for laws the night before coronavirus...