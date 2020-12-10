Menu
Police are remaining residents to lock their homes, not just when they are out but when they are home too. File Photo.
Police are remaining residents to lock their homes, not just when they are out but when they are home too. File Photo.
Man breaks into elderly couple’s home, armed with knife

Holly Cormack
10th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A KINGAROY couple has been left shaken after a man broke into their home yesterday and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, in one of two break and enters seen in the last 24 hours.

At 2.20pm on Wednesday, December 9, police were called to a Earl street address after a 37-year-old Woorabinda man entered a dwelling through an unlocked rear door. The residents, an elderly couple, confronted the offender who claimed people were chasing him.

He then armed himself with a knife from the couples kitchen.

Officers located the man at the front of the residence, before arresting and transporting him to Kingaroy Watchhouse.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates later today charged with the alleged unlawful entry, trespassing, and breaching a domestic violence order made on September 22 in Cherbourg.

Police are still investigating the alleged unlawful entry of a Booth street residence overnight, Thursday November 10.

Entry was gained through a unlocked and open rear sliding door. The offenders have stolen a PS4, Iwatch and have used keys to access a vehicle parked in the driveway and stolen a purse.

Investigations are continuing.

With the warmer weather and holidays approaching, police are remaining residents to lock their homes, not just when they are out but when they are home too.

Offenders will take advantage of the warmer weather to commit offences, such as these, knowing people will leave doors and windows open and unlocked.

