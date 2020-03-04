Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man catches fire in police custody

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained life threatening burns after catching fire while in police custody near Maryborough.

Around 11pm on Tuesday, police were called to a man needing assistance in a local park in Granville.

When they arrived, police said the man ran from officers into the Granville State School with a jerry can and a lighter.

When approached, the man doused himself with petrol and subsequently caught alight.

Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was taken to the Maryborough Hospital.

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks maryborough police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Participants get a taste of new plant-based TAFE course

        premium_icon Participants get a taste of new plant-based TAFE course

        Food & Entertainment TAFE Queensland’s Kingaroy campus is the first in the state to host the whole foods and plant-based cookery course.

        Water cut off, new supply has higher iron levels

        premium_icon Water cut off, new supply has higher iron levels

        Council News Is your town water looking strange? South Burnett Regional Council explains why.

        LIVE: Council ballot draw as it happens

        premium_icon LIVE: Council ballot draw as it happens

        Council News South Burnett Regional Council nominees decide on the order on the ballot papers.

        ‘I never know what a day will bring’

        premium_icon ‘I never know what a day will bring’

        News Liz Somerfield's healthy passion for nursing