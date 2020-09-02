Man caught allegedly drink driving front end loader

A Kingaroy man has been charged after he was caught allegedly drink driving a front end loader. (Picture: File)​

A Kingaroy man has been charged after he was caught allegedly drink driving a front end loader. (Picture: File)​

A 32-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while over the general alcohol limit.

On Saturday August 29 at 4.10pm police intercepted the man driving a front end loader on Kelvin Street.

Police intercepted the machinery after they allegedly two other passengers in the vehicle.

The driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.054.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.