Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Kingaroy man has been charged after he was caught allegedly drink driving a front end loader. (Picture: File)​
A Kingaroy man has been charged after he was caught allegedly drink driving a front end loader. (Picture: File)​
Crime

Man caught allegedly drink driving front end loader

Tristan Evert
2nd Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 32-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while over the general alcohol limit.

On Saturday August 29 at 4.10pm police intercepted the man driving a front end loader on Kelvin Street.

Police intercepted the machinery after they allegedly two other passengers in the vehicle.

The driver allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.054.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Premium Content Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess

        NEED TO KNOW: Police crime data on North Burnett towns

        Premium Content NEED TO KNOW: Police crime data on North Burnett towns

        Crime DRUG, theft, and drink driving offences appear to be on the rise in these North...

        DRUG BUSTS: What Kingaroy police discovered last week

        Premium Content DRUG BUSTS: What Kingaroy police discovered last week

        Crime A NUMBER of people will face court this month after police allegedly locate drugs...