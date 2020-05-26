Man caught drink-driving after being rear-ended

FIVE TIMES OVER: A Carindale driver will be appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court after allegedly driving more than five times over the blood alcohol limit on Saturday.

ONE Brisbane man has ensured he will be visiting the South Burnett again very soon, and next time he’s in town he will be getting a full tour of the courthouse.

Kingaroy police were able to intercept four alleged traffic offenders last week but one drink-driver from Carindale certainly stood out after he was rear-ended at the weekend.

On Saturday, May 25 at 12.50pm, police attended a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Taylors Rd and the Bunya Highway.

Initial investigations revealed a Toyota sedan had allegedly ran into the rear of a trailer being towed by Nissan station wagon.

The driver of the Nissan, a 26-year-old Carindale man, allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test.

He’s said to have blown 0.270, almost five and a half times over the legal limit of 0.5 per cent.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 13 charged with driving while under the influence of liquor.

Earlier in the week on Monday, May 18 police intercepted a Hino Truck on Haly St at 6.45pm.

The driver, a 55-year-old Morayfield man, allegedly provided a positive sample to roadside drug test.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, June 15 charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

The following day at 5.40pm, police intercepted a Kia Hatch on Youngman St.

The 31-year-old female Kingaroy driver allegedly provided a positive sample to roadside drug test.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday, June 26 charged with driving with a relevant drug present and driving unaccompanied on a learners permit.

Lastly, at 1.50am on Wednesday, May 20 police observed a Holden sedan on Rodgers Dr displaying a homemade cardboard registration plate.

Inquiries not surprisingly revealed the vehicle allegedly being driven by a 30-year-old Benarkin North woman was unregistered.

The woman also failed to have red provisional plates displayed.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 6 charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, displaying false plates and failing to display provisional plates.