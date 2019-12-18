Man caught in nationwide pedophile bust fronts court

NEW COURT DATE: The 34-year-old will face the Kingaroy Magistrates Court in February next year.

A KINGAROY man charged with one count of using a carriage service to access child abuse material and two counts of possessing child exploitation material has had his case adjourned.

The 34-year-old factory worker from Kingaroy appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was represented by defence lawyer Mark Werner.

The man is one of the 22 alleged perpetrators arrested with 56 offences as part of a national paedophile-busting unit.

He is one of six people facing 11 online child sex offences in Queensland as a result of the joint operation.

Queensland Police Service detectives targeted high-threat online child sex offenders as part of the Australia-wide month of action code-named Operation Soutien.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court again on February 24, 2020.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child sexual exploitation and abuse are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ways to keep your child and family safe:

1. Supervision: Supervision for young children is critical in preventing self-produced child exploitation material and online grooming.

2. Be comfortable sharing: Make sure your child feels comfortable in talking to you or another trusted adult about issues they might be experiencing online.

3. Seek help: It is never too late to seek support or help, even years down the track.

For more tips visit thinkuknow.org.au