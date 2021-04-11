Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged after allegedly assaulting woman in Rocky’s CBD

Aden Stokes
11th Apr 2021 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a woman multiple times in the head on Saturday night in Rockhampton's CBD.

A 33-year-old man approached another man and two women on East Street at 9.50pm.

It is alleged he went to punch the man but missed and struck one of the women, believed to be 18 years old, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then allegedly continued to assault the woman, punching her multiple times in the head.

It is further alleged he damaged a vehicle by ripping off the front bumper.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the woman suffered bruising and swelling to the face.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

The 33-year-old man was found walking behind The Criterion Hotel in Quay Lane and was arrested by police.

He was charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, and wilful damage.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 16.

It is not known whether the parties were known to each other or if there were any prior altercations.

alleged assault rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Lockdowns, social distancing and even mandatory masks – this could be the way of life in Queensland for a long time yet due to the AstraZeneca suspensions.

        Woman, child flown to hospital following crash at Booyal

        Premium Content Woman, child flown to hospital following crash at Booyal

        Breaking A woman and child have been flown to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in...

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing