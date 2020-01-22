Menu
Crime

Man charged after police find cannabis crop on busy road

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 12:13 PM
A MAN has been charged with drug offences after police located more than 80 mature cannabis plants in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police executed a search warrant at Tallebudgera Valley on Tuesday and found 82 mature plants off Tallebudgera Creek Rd.

A 52-year-old local man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection with a crime.

Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police
Dozens of mature plants were seized. Picture: Queensland Police

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

The plants will be destroyed when they are no longer required as evidence.

Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police
Police officers at the site of the crop. Picture: Queensland Police

cannabis crime drug bust drugs marijuana police

