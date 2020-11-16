Menu
A 32-year-old Burnett man has been charged with wilful damage after several Murgon businesses where allegedly attacked using a ‘road sign’ overnight.
Man charged after shops allegedly smashed with road sign

Dominic Elsome
16th Nov 2020 10:26 AM
A Cherbourg man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly attacked Murgon shopfronts late last night.

Detectives from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch attended an incident in Lamb Street, Murgon.

Late Sunday evening (November 15) between 10.45pm and 12am, police allege that eight local businesses were wilfully damaged by an offender using a road sign.

Murgon detectives located the offender a short time later and charged him with eight wilful damage offences.

A 32-year-old Cherbourg man was arrested and will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

