Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
Crime

Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

Jessica Lamb
29th Sep 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related stabbing in the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Dundee Dr, Banora Point, about 8pm on Sunday after reports a woman had been stabbed in her leg, abdomen and head.

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 22-year-old woman before she was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a unit on Kennedy Dr at Tweed Heads West about 6.30pm yesterday and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with wound with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

More Stories

domestic violence stabbing twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Premium Content TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Sport FROM hole in ones to virtual car races, it has been a strange year of sport in the South Burnett. We’ve put together 15 biggest sporting moments that made headlines...

        OPINION: Slow drivers are another major road risk

        Premium Content OPINION: Slow drivers are another major road risk

        Opinion Driving under the speed limit is just as dangerous as it is to drive over it.

        Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Premium Content Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Rugby League A team of Murgon Mustangs travelled to Wandoan, walking away with 3rd place and a...

        Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Premium Content Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican

        Community TWO more works have joined Monto’s ever-growing art trail, with a historical wall...