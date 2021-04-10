Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
Crime

Man charged for allegedly setting car and boat on fire

Aden Stokes
10th Apr 2021 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old Depot Hill man has been charged for allegedly setting on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night.

It is alleged the man set the Holden Colorado on fire at 6pm at The Bend, Depot Hill.

The car was not believed to have been stolen.

A Depot Hill man allegedly set on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
A Depot Hill man allegedly set on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

 

It is further alleged the man swam up to the boat, which was moored on the Fitzroy River in the vicinity of The Bend and Lucas Street, and set it on fire.

The boat was believed to have been unoccupied.

The man was charged with two counts of arson and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

alleged arson depot hill editors picks rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        Premium Content Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        News A Queensland man has unwittingly become the biological father of 50 children – exposing extraordinary flaws in the state’s sperm donor system.

        Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        Premium Content Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        News Millions of dollars are being invested in a drought research hub at the University...

        Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        Premium Content Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        News Prince Philip’s rather unconventional romance blossomed into love

        Philip’s deep bond with Australia

        Premium Content Philip’s deep bond with Australia

        News Prince Philip visited Australia an astonishing 35 times.