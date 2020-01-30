$1m police reward leads to alleged killer within 48 hours

Police have arrested a suspect in a 24-year-old cold case less than two days after offering a $1 million reward for information to help catch the alleged killer of a Western Sydney business owner.

Strike force detectives arrested 58-year-old Kubilay Kilincer at a hotel in Sydney Olympic Park around 10pm on Wednesday. Kilincer was taken to Auburn Police Station and charged with the murder of Blacktown carwrecker Hasan Dastan, who was found bludgeoned to death in his workshop in December 1995.

Kilincer is due to face Burwood Local Court today.

Hasan Dastan was found dead in his Esy Auto Dismantlers business in 1995.

It follows a public appeal for information on Tuesday by police, offering a reward of $1 million for information leading to the conviction of Mr Dastan's murderer.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said this morning that a tip-off from the public led to Kilincer's arrest, but would not confirm what role the reward played.

"Strike force investigators have been working hard for a long time in this matter so (the information) complemented an active investigation which was resolved last night," Det Supt Doherty said.

"It's a combination of the tenacity and determination of the investigators at the time, having an active investigation and getting information from the public."

Strike force detectives arrest 58-year-old Kubilay Kilincer over the 1995 murder of Hasan Dastan in Blacktown. Picture: NSW Police

Det Supt Doherty said Mr Dastan's family has "mixed emotions" over the arrest.

"It's been a very hard journey for them the past 24 years, however, they were very thankful and grateful for the result that's been achieved," he said.

"They know police never gave up and the community continued to support the police and they're very grateful they're going to get their day in court."

Widow Sultan Dastan and daughter Yasemin Sevim fronted the media on Tuesday after police announced a $1 million reward to help solve the murder.

Hasan Dastan's widow Sultan Dastan and daughter Yasemin Sevim made a desperate plea to help catch his killer. Picture: Kate Lockley

"Our family has suffered a loss that is hard to describe," Ms Sevim said.

"The past 24 years have not made it any easier. We think about dad every day and the life that was taken away from him and from us.

"We believe that someone in the community knows what happened, and to those, we ask you to contact police and help detectives catch whoever killed my dad."

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said on Tuesday he hoped the reward, which was increased from $100,000 would encourage community members with information on the murder to come forward.

Police at the crime scene in 1995 as investigations into the murder got underway. Picture: 9News

"It's been 24 years since Mr Dastan was brutally murdered. He was a father, he ran a successful business and was a well-respected member in the Turkish and wider community," Det Supt Doherty said.

"Strike Force detectives are confident that members of the Turkish community know what happened to Mr Dastan but, for whatever reason, have been reluctant to come forward. We welcome any information from the community that may assist our inquiries and help bring us closer to providing answers for his family."

Hasan Dastan suffered severe head and face injuries. Picture: 9News

Mr Dastan's body was discovered in his Esy Auto Dismantlers workshop on Tattersall Road, Blacktown, about 10am on Monday 11 December 1995, suffering extensive skull and facial bone fractures.

Post mortem examinations found that the 52-year-old's cause of death was allegedly severe blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Kilincer was named as a "main suspect" during a coronial inquest in 2000. Coroner Jan Stevenson terminated the hearing saying a "known person had committed an indictable offence".

Detectives from the Unsolved Homicide Unit established Strike Force Biltine II in 2018 to reinvestigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Dastan's murder.