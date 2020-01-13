Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale on Saturday, closing the motorway for 16 hours. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale on Saturday, closing the motorway for 16 hours. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
News

Man charged over crash that closed M1 for 16 hours

by GREG STOLZ
13th Jan 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with careless driving following a serious multi-vehicle crash that closed the Pacific Motorway at Helensvale on Saturday for more than 15 hours.

Police said it would be alleged that around 11.50am, a white 1999 Holden Rodeo utility was travelling southbound alongside a laden fuel tanker, when it clipped the semi-trailer, causing the tanker to roll into a red 2009 Ford Falcon sedan.

No one was seriously injured but the crash forced police to declare an emergency and close the M1 in both directions, causing a major traffic jam and delaying the Magic Millions horse race at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

The overturned tanker spilt fuel in the southbound lanes, prompting police to declare an emergency situation under provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) while crews rendered the crash scene safe.

 

A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale on Saturday, closing the motorway for 16 hours. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale on Saturday, closing the motorway for 16 hours. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

 

 

The Pacific Motorway was closed in both directions between the Gold Coast Highway (Exit 62) and Smith Street (Exit 66).

The PSPA was revoked around 3.15am on Sunday morning, following the full re-opening of the motorway.

Investigations have led police to charge a 27-year-old Upper Coomera man with one count of driving without due care and attention.

He is scheduled to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on February 19.

More Stories

Show More
crash driving editors picks fuel tanker gold coast m1 motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

        premium_icon Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

        News A CENTRAL Queensland man shouted at obscenities at a magistrate after he was denied bail for allegedly raping a young girl.

        Huston Motors assist in drought relief

        premium_icon Huston Motors assist in drought relief

        News Nissan and Huston Motors have donated a 2019 Nissan Navara to the Salvation Army to...

        • 13th Jan 2020 10:48 AM
        Eastern brown slithers into girl's room

        premium_icon Eastern brown slithers into girl's room

        Pets & Animals Family's shock to see a snake in their daughter's bedroom

        MP welcomes $76M mental health plan for fire-hit areas

        premium_icon MP welcomes $76M mental health plan for fire-hit areas

        Health ‘This will support our firefighters who have seen the unthinkable while saving...