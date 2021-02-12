Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Motoring

Man charged over crash that killed Emily Barnett

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Feb 2021 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal crash at Midgee which killed 21-year-old Rockhampton woman Emily Barnett on May 29, 2020.

It is alleged the man was the driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton which was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it collided with Ms Barnett's RAV4.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. He was later flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A friend was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett and also sustained critical injuries and was in ICU at a Brisbane hospital for some time.

Ms Barnett was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be from New South Wales, was charged with two counts of drive without due care and attention.

He is scheduled for a mention in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 26.

bruce hwy crash emily barnett fatal crash midgee crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Kingaroy police charge two alleged drug drivers

        Premium Content BUSTED: Kingaroy police charge two alleged drug drivers

        Crime Kingaroy police have charged two people with drug driving this week.

        • 12th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
        ‘Tried the caravan park?’ Shock over real estate’s nasty letter

        Premium Content ‘Tried the caravan park?’ Shock over real estate’s nasty ...

        News South Burnett family outraged after receiving letter from real estate

        Violent baseball bat rampage lands Kingaroy woman in court

        Premium Content Violent baseball bat rampage lands Kingaroy woman in court

        Crime A Kingaroy woman has been placed on probation after using a baseball bat to hit...

        Gayndah citizen of the year joins regional development body

        Premium Content Gayndah citizen of the year joins regional development body

        Community The North Burnett Citizen of the year has been invited to join forces with the...