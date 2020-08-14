Menu
Duncan Elliott and Phil Almond in pictures from the Coffs Harbour Cycle club Facebook page.
News

Man charged over crash that killed much-loved local

Jasmine Minhas
13th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
AN ALLEGED drug driver has been charged over the fatal bike crash which killed Emerald Beach man Phillip Almond earlier this year.

The crash, which took place soon after 6.30am on April 15, also left fellow cyclist Duncan Elliot severely injured.

The two men were cycling down Central Bucca Rd, Bucca, when they were reportedly struck by a ute turning into a driveway.

The men, both aged 47, were treated on scene for multiple injuries before Mr Almond was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, and Mr Elliot to John Hunter Hospital.

Tragically, Mr Almond succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

Two cyclists have been struck by a ute north of Coffs Harbour. Frank Redward

Following extensive inquiries, a 63-year-old man was issued a Court Attendance Notice yesterday.

He is facing charges of driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive vehicle while illicit drug present in blood, and not comply with conditions of his licence.

His licence was also suspended on the spot.

He will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 28.

The Emerald Beach community was in mourning following the loss of well-known local Mr Almond, a dedicated husband who worked as a handy man.

Mr Almond was known as a talented and passionate cyclist who had won accolades for his natural ability, including the Masters State Criterium Championship in Coffs Harbour last year.

Coffs Coast Advocate

