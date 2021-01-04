Menu
A Mackay man has been charged with dangerous driving over allegations he drove erratically and evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Carmila.
Crime

Man charged with dangerous driving over highway crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 8:23 AM
A man will front court today for dangerous driving over allegations he was weaving erratically on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay before speeding off from police and crashing into a gutter.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said about 1.10pm on Saturday police received multiple calls from other motorists over "the alleged erratic manner of driving linked to a grey Toyota Coupe" on the highway near Carmila.

 

Police patrolling the roadway came across the vehicle at a service station at Flaggy Rock.

Snr Const Smith said as police neared the vehicle officers activated lights and sirens.

"In response the Toyota Coupe allegedly heavily accelerated out of the complex and onto the Bruce Highway travelling south," Snr Const Smith said.

Shortly after police received reports the vehicle had "crashed into a gutter" on the roadside between Oakey Creek and Flaggy Rock causing damage to the front end of the vehicle, Snr Const Smith said.

 

 

As a result police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a sum of money and a glass pipe.

A 42-year-old Mackay man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possessing tainted property and a drug utensil.

He will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

