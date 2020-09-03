Man charged with drug offences after search of Murgon home

A Murgon man will face court after he was allegedly found in posession of drugs. (Pcture: File)

A 42-YEAR-old Murgon Man is due to face court after he was charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection of a drug offence.

At around 11am on September 1, detectives from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch searched a Murgon address where the allegedly found the man in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, a restricted drug and other drug paraphernalia.

Officer in Charge of Murgon Police Station acting senior sergeant Alan Gerrard said this was a great result for the Murgon community.

“This arrest is a demonstration of our continued commitment to the disruption of crime and keeping our community safe,” acting sen sgt Gerrard said.

“Police continue to encourage members of the community to anonymously report drug crimes via Crime Stoppers.”﻿

The man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 13.