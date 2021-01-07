Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.

Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.

POLICE have charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Raceview.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Andrew Campbell had been arrested following a weeks-long manhunt.

Detectives hoped to speak with the man in relation to the death of an eight-month old child at Raceview on June 21, 2019.

Despite multiple appeals to come forward, police alleged Mr Campbell was not heard from.

READ MORE: WANTED: Police searching for man following death of child

READ MORE: Ipswich mum charged with infant's murder

Police released his image to the public in late December in a desperate bid to locate the man.

It is unknown where the suspect was located at the time of his arrest.

The latest development comes more than a week following the arrest of a 34-year-old woman in relation to the child's death.

She was charged with murder following an investigation which lasted more than a year.

Police allege Mr Campbell lived at the Raceview home with the woman at the time of the tragedy.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and neglect.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.