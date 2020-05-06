Menu
CHARGED WITH ROBBERY: A 40-year-old Mt Perry man has been charged with robbery on May 4. Picture: Zizi Averill
Man charged with robbery after feud

Sam Turner
sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
6th May 2020 4:00 PM
A MOUNT Perry man has secured a date with a Bundaberg magistrate, after police found a ute that was allegedly stolen at his house.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a search warrant was actioned at the 40-year-old man's address on Williams St in Mount Perry.

"It will be alleged that police executed the search warrant on May 4, where they located a stolen utility," the spokesman said.

"The utility was reported stolen on May 3 by a 55-year-old Mount Perry man, known to the offender."

The 40-year-old man is set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 27, charged with robbery.

