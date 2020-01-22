Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margaret Inuhaere Tawhi, 56, pleaded guilty to two charges in Wynnum Magistrates Court on Monday, stemming from a dispute about tobacco which resulted in her threatening her housemate with an axe. Photo: Contributed
Margaret Inuhaere Tawhi, 56, pleaded guilty to two charges in Wynnum Magistrates Court on Monday, stemming from a dispute about tobacco which resulted in her threatening her housemate with an axe. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Man chased by axe-wielding housemate over tobacco dispute

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
22nd Jan 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRIFIED neighbours have been sent scurrying indoors after a 56-year-old Murarrie woman chased her housemate around their yard with an axe, before smashing the rear windscreen of his blue BMW sedan.

On Monday, Margaret Inuhaere Tawhi was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond on a $500 recognisance after pleading guilty in Wynnum Magistrates Court to two charges, wilful damage and common assault.

The court heard the dispute with her housemate was over tobacco and that Tawhi had been drinking during the day of the offence.

Tawhi, who was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia in 2018, had lived with the complainant at a residence on Billungah St for about one year.

The court heard that once the argument broke out, Tawhi retrieved a "small-handled axe" from under the house, using it to "intimidate and threaten" the complainant, telling him she was going to "smash" him, according to witnesses, before breaking the windscreen.

Police were called and they arrived to an empty street, although they witnessed terrified neighbours in their front windows, pointing to Tawhi's home.

Inside, police heard both Tawhi and the complainant yelling, the latter calling out for police help after locking himself in his bedroom.

The court heard that Tawhi spent two nights in custody as a result of the incident and lost her job as a result.

She moved out of the residence immediately and forewent her portion of the bond by way of reparation for the smashed windscreen.

No convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
axe wielding crime dispute housemates threat violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the small-town country musician taking on Tamworth

        premium_icon Meet the small-town country musician taking on Tamworth

        Music Katelann Grealy has just returned from the Academy of Country Music and says she’s ready to turn her songs into Golden Guitars.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        Bunnings snags to save the day for bushfire victims

        Bunnings snags to save the day for bushfire victims

        News How you can help support communities impacted by the devastating bushfires across...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        Future of Meandu Mine decided

        premium_icon Future of Meandu Mine decided

        Business Find out the result of a 12-month tender for the contract at Meandu Mine.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        Family-run butcher closing after nearly seven years

        premium_icon Family-run butcher closing after nearly seven years

        News What started out as a dream for the Wain family, and turned into nearly seven years...