Crime

Man clocked 32km over the limit, slapped with huge fine

Tristan Evert
24th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A 49-YEAR-old man has been issued with a $622 fine and a lost six demerit points after he was caught driving at 132km/hr in a 100km zone.

At approximately 8pm on August 22, Yarraman and Blackbutt police intercepted a motorist on the D’Aguilar Highway at Benarkin after the mobile radar detected the vehicle travelling significantly over the speed limit.

Blackbutt Officer in Charge Andrew McDowell said Blackbutt police have increased patrols targeting the Fatal 5 offences of speeding, drink and drug driving, failing to wear seat belts, fatigue and driving while distracted as a result of road safety week.

