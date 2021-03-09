Man crashed car, ran red light after drinking home-brew

A man has learned the hard way how potent home brewed spirits can be after he crashed into a fence and ran a red light.

A man has learned the hard way how potent home brewed spirits can be after he crashed into a fence and ran a red light.

Jack Morgan Horton pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving over the middle alcohol limit, failing to have proper control of a vehicle and entering an intersection or foot crossing while a traffic light is red.

The court heard police were called to a crash on Elliott Heads Rd on the night of January 10.

Police received numerous calls from witnesses, reporting that a vehicle had attempted to turn right onto Elliott Heads Rd before losing control and mounting a concrete kerb into a metal fence, causing damage to three sections.

Horton, who was the driver, then turned onto Elliott Heads Rd and then onto FE Walker St heading west.

He then went the red light at the intersection of Boundary and Walker Sts.

A witness then saw Horton get out of his car and walk away and followed him.

Police took up with Horton who had a "strong smell of liquor".

Horton participated in a breath test where he returned a reading of 0.148.

Horton's lawyer Matt Messenger told the court that one of his client's neighbours was an avid brewer of home spirits.

Mr Messenger said Horton was offered some of the home-brew and didn't realise how potent they were.

"Thankfully no one was hurt," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Horton's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Horton was fined more than $1000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

