Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina this afternoon.
A man is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina this afternoon.
News

Man critical after being pulled from water

by Luke Mortimer
8th Jan 2020 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition after he was pulled from the water near a marina on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics have been treating the man after the near-drowning around Runaway Bay Marina at Hollywell, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

It's believed the man may have suffered from a medical episode while in the water.

Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham
Runaway Bay Marina photographed from the air. Picture: Mike Batterham

Paramedics were called to a location near Azalea Ave and Centenary Dr after "reports of a post-immersion incident" at 4.40pm.

The man of an undisclosed age was still being assessed at the scene about 5.30pm.

critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Second fire in two weeks at facility

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Second fire in two weeks at facility

        Breaking Four QFES crews are en route to the fire.

        CANCELLED: Drought takes toll on country racing

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Drought takes toll on country racing

        Horses With no rain in sight, country racing had a horror start to 2020 as drought...

        MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 250+ photos from the Bell Races

        News All the fashion and faces from the annual Bell Races.

        36th year of cricket competition could be its last

        premium_icon 36th year of cricket competition could be its last

        Cricket This 7-a-side cricket competition could be concluding this year, if one thing isn’t...