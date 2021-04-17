Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Originally published as Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

        Premium Content Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

        News An opportunistic Dalby thief’s sticky fingers were heard in court, after he blatantly stole a punter’s pokies winnings from their machine while he was on CCTV.

        VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        Premium Content VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        News Ben Roberts-Smith fronts colleagues after ‘smiling assassins’ leak

        ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Premium Content ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Crime What was meant to be a “special night out” for a newly reconciled couple ended in...

        Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

        Premium Content Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

        News A man has been flown to hospital after crashing his motorbike