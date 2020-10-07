Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Connection Rd at Mooloolah Valley is closed after a serious crash involving two cars and a motorbike. A man has suffered critical injuries as a result. Photo: Patrick Woods
Connection Rd at Mooloolah Valley is closed after a serious crash involving two cars and a motorbike. A man has suffered critical injuries as a result. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Man killed in horror motorbike, car crash

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2020 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

The motorbike rider sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

How a stranger saved young mum from home violence hell

QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions, with drivers being urged to show patience.

A police spokesman said a detour was in place at Stevens Rd, with alternate access to the Mooloolah township through Old Gympie Rd via Glenview or Tunnel Ridge Rd via Landsborough.

More to come.

More Stories

glenview mooloolah valley motorbike crash scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How the South Burnett fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How the South Burnett fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our...