A Peak Crossing man was airlifted to hospital after being crushed by a boat trailer yesterday afternoon. File Photo.
News

Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

Holly Cormack
26th Sep 2020 11:55 AM
A SOUTH Burnett man was airlifted to hospital after he was crushed in a horrifying boat trailer accident north-west of Kingaroy last night (the specific location cannot be revealed due to patient confidentiality).

It’s believed the man had been working on the trailer, when it fell off a jack and crushed him. Bystanders reportedly pulled him out from under the trailer.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the man and transferred him to a nearby oval, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at 5pm yesterday afternoon (September 25).

According to a QAS spokeswoman, he suffered serious injuries to his head, torso, chest and legs.

The man, aged in his 40s, was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, in a serious but stable condition.

qas. ambulance racq lifeflight rescue south burnett man crushed
South Burnett

