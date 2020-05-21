Menu
HORROR CRASH: A 35-year-old Biloela man has died after crashing his car into a tree. Picture: File
TRAGEDY: Man killed in Burnett Highway crash

Sam Turner
21st May 2020 8:00 AM
A MAN has died after his car collided with a tree near Mundubbera on the Burnett Highway. 

Investigations show the 35-year-old Biloela man was driving his Holden Commodore south on the Burnett Hwy in O'Bil Bil around 1.35pm.

He has then veered off the road and crashed into a tree between Hochmuth Rd and Cattle Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said two units attended the scene just before 1.40pm.

Two fire crews also attended the scene around 2.05pm, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

"There was an entrapment, where we removed the roof of the vehicle so QAS could get access to the patient," she said. 

The driver was the sole occupant of the car, and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

