Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.
Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 6:30 AM
A CENTRAL Queensland man has died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region yesterday afternoon.

Early investigations have found that a Holden Commodore sedan was travelling south on the Burnett Highway in O'Bil Bil, north of Mundubbera, when it reportedly veered off the road and collided into a tree at about 1.35pm.

The driver, a 35-year-old Biloela man, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2001041428.

