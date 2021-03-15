A MAN is dead and another is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a horrific crash involving a utility and a hatchback in Townsville.

Police say a 50-year-old local man was killed in the collision between a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mazda 3 at the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St at 2.30am on Monday.

Initial investigations suggested the utility travelled through the intersection when it collided with the Mazda hatchback.

The 50-year-old Townsville man was driving the Mazda 3 and died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen Amarok, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigations continue. Diversions are in place, however delays are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Man dead, another critical after horror crash