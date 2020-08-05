Man denied bail after ‘atrocious’ criminal history

BAIL DENIED: A South Burnett man had his bail denied after he faced Murgon Magistrates Court. Picture: File

BAIL DENIED: A South Burnett man had his bail denied after he faced Murgon Magistrates Court. Picture: File

BAIL was denied to a man who had previously kicked a pregnant victim in the past, after his criminal showed an “atrocious” record for failing to appear.

The 21-year-old South Burnett man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Murgon Magistrates Court in handcuffs on July 28.

He had been in police custody after allegedly committing three domestic violence offences and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

The court heard the alleged offences occurred three times over a two-week period.

Duty lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the defendant was a father, and had been trying to do the right thing while he was in police custody and on parole.

The defendant had been taking steps to rehabilitate himself by taking a domestic violence course in custody, the court heard.

Ms Djordjevic stated if the man was granted bail he would be residing with his mother, brother and father, saying reports of him being evicted were not true.

The defendant would also abide by certain curfews if he was granted bail.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said the man was arrested while on parole for several offences including burglary and failing to appear earlier this year.

He told the court the defendant had 17 failure to appears on his criminal history in the three years since he’s been an adult.

“History lays out the fact the defendant has consistently assaulted this aggrieved,” Sgt Stevens said.

“This includes the incident on November 6 when he kicked [the aggrieved], who was pregnant at the time.”

A sworn affidavit from the arresting officer tendered to the court indicated the defendant couldn’t go back to the address submitted by Ms Djordjevic, the court heard.

Sgt Stevens described his failures to appear as “atrocious for a young person”, and asked for his bail to be denied.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the alleged domestic violence offences happened in a relevant period, and even though he was consistently supervised, these offences occurred “not once, not twice, but three times allegedly”.

“It shows to me that it remains unacceptable risk that he’ll commit further offences,” he said.

The man’s bail was refused, and will be remanded in custody to appear by video link in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 25.