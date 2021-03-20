Menu
A man has died in hospital after suffering critical burn injuries allegedly inflicted in a horrific incident at Woodville West earlier this week.
Crime

Man allegedly set alight, police say

by Gerard Cockburn
20th Mar 2021 1:11 PM

A man who suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly doused with flammable liquid and set alight alongside two women has died in hospital in South Australia.

The 31-year-old man died on Friday at the Royal Adelaide Hospital after suffering burns in a horrific incident at a home in Woodville West earlier this week.

He had been in a critical condition since the incident at about 4am on Wednesday morning.

The man and two women allegedly had a flammable liquid poured over them at a property on Calendar Place.

"Two women aged 28 and 27 years, were taken to hospital and treated while a 31-year-old man was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with life threatening injuries," SA Police said in a statement on Saturday.

"Sadly, he died overnight."

A man who was doused and set on fire alongside two women has died. Roy VanDerVegt.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident in New South Wales on Wednesday and has been taken to a hospital in Sydney where he remains under police guard.

He was initially charged with attempted murder, but police now expect to upgrade the charge to murder.

The 32-year-old will be extradited to SA where he will face court, police said.

It is unknown when the extradition will take place.

The Adelaide Advertiser on Wednesday spoke to an unidentified man who interacted with one of the women in the wake of the incident and observed her hands and face were burnt.

"She came down the street banging on my door," he said.

"I applied the basic first aid and called triple-0."

Originally published as Man dies after allegedly set on fire

crime murder police violence

