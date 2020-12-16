Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
A man has died after being hit by his own car. Police are still to determine the circumstances behind the tragedy.
News

Man dies after being hit by own car

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 3:30 PM

A man has died after being hit by his own vehicle in central Victoria.

Police believe the man was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a property on Cleary Street, Seymour, about 5.20am on Wednesday.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was home at the property when the incident unfolded.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies after being hit by own car

car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Premium Content More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Weather Queenslanders are being warned to brace for the possibility of widespread thunderstorms following days of destruction in the southeast, with only the far southwest of...

        ‘Water is gold’: Motion to drop standpipe prices rejected

        Premium Content ‘Water is gold’: Motion to drop standpipe prices rejected

        Council News COUNCIL again debated the divisive standpipe price dilemma following a recent...

        Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after striking kangaroo

        Premium Content Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after striking kangaroo

        Breaking A patient has been transported to hospital after they struck a Kangaroo on a...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access