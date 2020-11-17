Menu
A man has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash this afternoon on Marburg Rd, Marburg. Photo: Ebony Graveur
News

Man dies after crash with tree

Andrew Korner
17th Nov 2020 3:32 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have confirmed a man has died after his car collided with a tree this afternoon.

A witness sounded the alarm just before 1pm, noticing the sedan had crashed down an embankment near the intersection of Marburg Rd and Steinhardts Rd, Marburg.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said police were on scene within a few minutes, but nothing could be done to save the man's life.

"Investigations into the cause of the crash are under way with Forensic Crash Unit," Insp Stewart said.

"They are looking at speed as possible factor."

 

The road was closed as police commenced investigations into the tragedy.

Police say the road is likely to remain blocked for several hours.

 

EARLIER: ONE person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at Marburg this afternoon.

Emergency services said a vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Marburg Rd and Steinhardts Rd about 1pm.

Firefighters, police and ambulance are all at the scene.

Police say diversions have been put in place and the Forensic Crash Unit and Scenes of Crime officers have been called in to investigate due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

It is understood the driver, a male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

