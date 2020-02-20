Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies after trapped in container

20th Feb 2020 11:57 AM

A man has died in a workplace accident in Melbourne's north this morning.

Following reports a man was trapped in a shipping container, police and emergency crews were called to GKA Sports Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted within the container.

The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News
The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News

Emergency services attempted to free the man, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second worker has been taken to Northern Hospital in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and remain on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
container death editors picks melbourne workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants to help celebrate Small Business Month

        premium_icon Grants to help celebrate Small Business Month

        Business South Burnett’s small businesses invited to apply for State Government funds to host an event during May.

        Life in the fast lane

        premium_icon Life in the fast lane

        Motor Sports A South Burnett motorcycle speedway racer has made the decision to travel to...

        Man airlifted after being trapped in car

        premium_icon Man airlifted after being trapped in car

        News The South Burnett rescue team found the car after midnight.

        How six champions emerged from small bush town

        premium_icon How six champions emerged from small bush town

        Swimming ‘If we can get an extended season, imagine the results these children could...