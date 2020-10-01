Menu
A man has died at a service station despite the best efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.
Man dies at service station

Ashley Pillhofer
ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SAM FLANAGAN
1st Oct 2020 6:36 PM
A man has died at a Townsville service station despite the efforts of civilians and emergency services trying to revive him.

Emergency services were called to the Liberty service station off Lakeside Dr about 4pm after reports of a medical incident.

Police officers and paramedics circled around the fuel pumps as the station was placed into lockdown for a period of time.

Emergency services at the Idalia Liberty service station where a man died.
Acting Senior Sergeant District Duty Officer Rob Pagett said a man had sadly passed away at the site.

"A 40-year-old male has pulled into the service station and it appears he has suffered some sort of medical condition," Sen-Sgt Pagett said.

"Subsequently he's gone into cardiac arrest.

"Civilians on scene first administered CPR along with QAS and police.

"During the process of CPR he did not regain consciousness."

The man's family were at the scene.

Originally published as Man dies at Townsville service station

