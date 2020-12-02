Menu
Emerald man dies after car ploughs into tree

Melanie Whiting
2nd Dec 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 8:17 AM
UPDATE 8.15AM: A 48-year-old man has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Emerald this morning.

Police said initial investigations suggested the Emerald man's Toyota 86 coupe failed to negotiate a bend on Amethyst Rd and crashed into a tree before 3am.

He died at the scene.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

Anyone with information for police should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.  

INITIAL 7AM: A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Dr and River Rd at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.

